Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Joburg call center line is down how
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson for City of Johannesburg
Today at 15:16
EWN: Judge Hlophe to interdict National Assembly Speaker to stop impeachment process
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
EWN : Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu enters second day of her testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:50
Ekurhuleni valuation challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marina Constans, Director of BBM Attorneys and Chairperson of the Resident's Action Group in Bedford
Today at 16:20
Life insurance scams
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 16:50
Experts warn of Gauteng residents to brace being without water for while
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Discovery Business Insurance has launched a campaign which celebrates this - #RestaurantReDiscovery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks looting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:13
BAT's alleged delinquent activities to mute competitors have been thrust in the spotlight again by the BBC, but the company refutes these claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf - Director at The Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Apple is heading to space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Incoming Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tshwane accuses famed 'cabbage bandit' of profiting from pavement veggie garden City of Tshwane acting chief of staff Jordan Griffith says Djo 'Cabbage Bandit' Nkuna's motive is not as pure as he makes it out t... 15 September 2021 2:35 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Matric exam time-table amended to accommodate local government elections Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga is ideal to start with the English paper while people are still fresh ra... 15 September 2021 1:44 PM
View all Local
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensur... 15 September 2021 11:02 AM
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
View all Politics
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
View all Business
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives

15 September 2021 12:45 PM
by Dominic Majola
Tags:
SAPS
Nomia Ndlovu
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu
Insurance Payout

Ndlovu, who on Tuesday joked with the media, appeared more reserved on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu is being questioned about the murders of her sister, Audrey, and nephew, Brilliant, on the second day of her testimony.

Ndlovu, who on Tuesday joked with the media, appeared more reserved on Wednesday morning.

The State is accusing her of killing six people including her sister and nephew allegedly for an insurance payout of over R1 million.

But she maintained her innocence in court: “My Lord, I don’t know. I cannot account for the difference in the signatures.”

VIDEO GONE VIRAL

A video of Ndlovu planning the murder of family members has gone viral on social media.

Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

The police then set up a sting operation catching her on camera giving details of what she wanted to be carried out.

Taking the stand on Tuesday, Ndlovu was asked about the deaths of various family members. She said she wasn’t aware of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

VIDEO: Denials from former cop accused of ordering hits on family members

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives




More from Local

Tshwane accuses famed 'cabbage bandit' of profiting from pavement veggie garden

15 September 2021 2:35 PM

City of Tshwane acting chief of staff Jordan Griffith says Djo 'Cabbage Bandit' Nkuna's motive is not as pure as he makes it out to be.

Read More

ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint

15 September 2021 1:50 PM

Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.

Read More

Matric exam time-table amended to accommodate local government elections

15 September 2021 1:44 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga is ideal to start with the English paper while people are still fresh rather than when they are already exhausted.

Read More

If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health

15 September 2021 1:13 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director weighs in on the procurement of vaccines in the country.

Read More

Should pharmacists prescribe and initiate HIV medication?

15 September 2021 7:56 AM

The initiative known as Pharmacist-Initiated Management of ART or PIMART has been opposed by many doctors.

Read More

SA records 3,699 COVID-19 infections and 300 people succumb to virus

15 September 2021 6:33 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities brings the death toll to 85, 302 since the start of the pandemic.

Read More

Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog

14 September 2021 8:46 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).

Read More

Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims

14 September 2021 7:46 PM

The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.

Read More

'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'

14 September 2021 5:27 PM

Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world.

Read More

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Read More

