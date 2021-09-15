Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives
JOHANNESBURG - Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu is being questioned about the murders of her sister, Audrey, and nephew, Brilliant, on the second day of her testimony.
Ndlovu, who on Tuesday joked with the media, appeared more reserved on Wednesday morning.
The State is accusing her of killing six people including her sister and nephew allegedly for an insurance payout of over R1 million.
But she maintained her innocence in court: “My Lord, I don’t know. I cannot account for the difference in the signatures.”
#NomiaNdlovu a former police officer facing a string of charges including murdering family members and plotting to kill others for insurance payouts. pic.twitter.com/jT7uaMpXz1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2021
VIDEO GONE VIRAL
A video of Ndlovu planning the murder of family members has gone viral on social media.
Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.
The police then set up a sting operation catching her on camera giving details of what she wanted to be carried out.
Taking the stand on Tuesday, Ndlovu was asked about the deaths of various family members. She said she wasn’t aware of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
VIDEO: Denials from former cop accused of ordering hits on family members
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives
More from Local
Tshwane accuses famed 'cabbage bandit' of profiting from pavement veggie garden
City of Tshwane acting chief of staff Jordan Griffith says Djo 'Cabbage Bandit' Nkuna's motive is not as pure as he makes it out to be.Read More
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint
Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.Read More
Matric exam time-table amended to accommodate local government elections
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga is ideal to start with the English paper while people are still fresh rather than when they are already exhausted.Read More
If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director weighs in on the procurement of vaccines in the country.Read More
Should pharmacists prescribe and initiate HIV medication?
The initiative known as Pharmacist-Initiated Management of ART or PIMART has been opposed by many doctors.Read More
SA records 3,699 COVID-19 infections and 300 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities brings the death toll to 85, 302 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).Read More
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims
The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.Read More
'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'
Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world.Read More