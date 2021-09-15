If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health
There have been major concerns about whether South Africa has sufficient Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
As there has been a shortage of the vaccine in the country in recent times.
Even though 1,360,800 doses of the vaccine arrived late Monday night, there is still a shortage.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says there are more batches scheduled to arrive weekly.
We have to receive between July and September 9.1 million Johnson&Johnson doses and in the last quarter 19 million doses which will bring to the total of 31 million doses.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
She adds that more South Africans have received the Pfizer dose instead of the Johnson & Johnson dose.
If we can have more J&J, we can reach a much larger and faster proportion of the population to be fully vaccinated.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Listen below to the full conversation:
