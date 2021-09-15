Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
This past Saturday, jewellery designer, gemologist and entrepreneur Kirsten Goss graced the 702 airwaves with her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist, a specially tailored playlist dedicated to all the special moments in her life. There certainly is no better way to relive all those moments but with music.
Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks Of My Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
