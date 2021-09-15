Matric exam time-table amended to accommodate local government elections
The Department of Basic Education released a statement this morning that matric exams, the final senior certificate, will now start on 27 October 2021 and not on 1 November 2021 as scheduled. That is because we are now having local government elections on that date.
Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has more.
In light of the fact that the elections are now held on the 1st of November, which is the starting date of the final exams, we either had to bring forth the exams or to bring those papers at the end of the exams. When wee went through consultations with the stakeholders, option one, bringing forward those papers was the one that was supported.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
It then went to the other platforms as well and they felt the same. English is essentially written by everyone in the system, which means it's the biggest paper, it's the one stretches the resources of the system. It was therefore felt that we rather start with that than end with it. We don't want that paper to find people already exhausted.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Listen below for the full interview...
