ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator in the North West, Hlomane Chauke, has been hauled over the coals after the party’s former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe, lodged a complaint against him.
Motlanthe currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls.
He’s specifically taken issue with Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.
Now the mother body’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, has slapped Chauke with a warning, threatening to suspend him if there were any more mishaps, misrepresentation or failure to follow party guidelines.
As Duarte warned Chauke against stepping out of line again, she has also reached out to the party’s national executive council deployees in the platinum-rich province.
Duarte said that they must meet and make their own assessment of whether Chauke remained fit for purpose and to suggest ways forward.
She also, in a hard-hitting letter to the provincial coordinator, informed him of some of the accusations leveled against him, including misrepresentation and failure to follow the ANC’s guidelines.
The North West is one of the provinces set to meet with the ANC on Wednesday to verify its list of candidates to be submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) next week.
This week, Eyewitness News reported on the brewing tensions between the province’s interim committee and its list committee, with both accusing each other of meddling with lists of potential councillors.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint
Source : North West Provincial Legislature/Facebook
