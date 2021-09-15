Tshwane accuses famed 'cabbage bandit' of profiting from pavement veggie garden





South Africans have overwhelmingly backed the Tshwane man who got into trouble with the Tshwane Metro Police for planting vegetables on the pavement outside his house.

Djo Nkuna took to Facebook to decry the request he got from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) to get rid of the vegetable patch.

It is still not clear which bylaw is he in contravention of as it seems there is none that directly deals with Nkuna's set up.

He says he uses the patch to help feed those who are in need and many have rallied behind him for him to continue doing what he does.

City of Tshwane acting chief of staff Jordan Griffith is, however, not in agreement.

TMPD has a dedicated team of officers to enforce bylaws and they do this across the city; illegal dumping, noise issues, traffic infringements, land invasions. They take their role quite seriously and they don't discriminate in their enforcement, they really to ensure we enforce all laws equally in the city. Jordan Griffiths, Acting Chief of Staff for the City of Tshwane

I think what has been really alarming is that Mr Nkuna himself, a man whom I don't know, is very active in terms of highlighting how he feels he's being targeted in this probe, which is most certainly not what the city is doing. He's indicated that he's growing this for the nation and that he's trying to do the public good, but if you scrutinise some of his Facebook posts, I was alarmed to see that he's openly spoken about grabbing city land where he's planted food. He says he's got 100 metres of government-owned land, he's feeding his neighbours at R10 per hand... Jordan Griffiths, Acting Chief of Staff for the City of Tshwane

All we are doing is routine city bylaw enforcement in the City of Tshwane... Jordan Griffiths, Acting Chief of Staff for the City of Tshwane

