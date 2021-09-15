City of Joburg call centre suffers outage due to cable theft
The City of Joburg’s 0860 Call Centre is unable to service customers due to cable theft which has interrupted the City’s telephone system.
Residents make use of the call centre to log service delivery faults, query bills – but most importantly the emergency call centre services people’s calls for ambulances and fire engines.
John Perlman spoke to Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer at Joburg Water, Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson and Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson for City of Johannesburg Emergency Services.
We do have alternative ways in which customers can reach us and we also have a 24-hour hotline that sits at our office and residents can reach that hotline on 011 688 1699, alternatively, they can also send us an SMS on 076 335 5052, they can also send us an email at customer@jwater.co.za as use our social media platforms.Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer at Joburg Water
We advise customers to reach out to City Power through our website www.citypower.co.za, we also have an app where they can go through and log a call and generate a reference number on citypower.mobi.Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
City Water numbers: 011688 1699 and SMS 076 335 5052.
City Power numbers: 0116907900 and 011 690 7484 (Prepaid).
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services numbers: 011 564 2210 (Ambulance) and 010 210 7113 (Fire).
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/DOoffJXWqxY
