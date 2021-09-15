Ekurhuleni residents plan to take city to court over municipal bills
On Tuesday, 702 received several calls from listeners about the doubling of municipal bills in Ekurhuleni and we reached out to the city for a response.
However, we wanted to hear more from residents about their issues with valuations that have doubled their rates and taxes.
Marina Constans, Director of BBM Attorneys and chairperson of the Resident's Action Group in Bedfordview, spoke to John Perlman about the action residents are taking about the matter.
The residents' association of Bedfordview decided to take matters into their own hands because we're just getting nowhere. Besides letters, we appointed attorneys to try and approach council... Ultimately, we appointed companies to do a forensic investigation to extrapolate the report which shows us the extent of the problem across Ekurhuleni...Marina Constans, Director of BBM Attorneys and chairperson of the Resident's Action Group in Bedfordview
Listen to the full audio below...
Source : Pexels
