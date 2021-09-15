'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
A BBC report alleges that British American Tobacco (BAT) sabotaged and spied on rivals in South Africa and Zimbabwe.
It says a South African company called Forensic Security Services (FSS) was used for illegal surveillance of these rivals.
According to the investigation, BAT even paid a bribe to Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe.
Former Sars executive and 'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg told CapeTalk he expected nothing less than denials from BAT, delivered in responses crafted by their lawyers and PR people.
RELATED: JSE-listed BAT paid a bribe to Robert Mugabe, sabotaged competitors – BBC
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Professor Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director of the SA-based Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
It's true that where there is smoke, usually there will be fire says the tobacco control expert.
This has been documented well before now in scholarly literature in terms of the trans-national tobacco companies trying to gain market share by all means necessary...Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
... so it was rather more shocking to see the complexity of those that were used for the southerners and the fact that state security was allegedly used for this purpose.Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
He says the leaked documents used in the BBC report do give some credibility to the story.
I watched the Panorama programme... The case heard in 2015 gives some credibility... clearly from that case BAT realised that they were losing market share to low-price cigarettes and there was an attempt to regain the market share... local manufacturers came into the market post-2000...Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
Government itself is an interested party in this matter Whitfield notes.
The bottom line is that the government cannot just leave this without doing more investigation to actually confirm what has really happened because many lives were lost while they were trying to make profit.Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
Another problem that government has got is that it's very short of revenue, and after tobacco bans and other restrictions on trade we've seen the huge illicit trade in cigarettes boom at the expense of the likes of British American Tobacco who are significant contributors to the fiscus through excise duties...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The government needs to understand the whole purpose of tobacco control and the most effective intervention, which is putting up the excise tax so that people don't continue to smoke... The ultimate goal is to eventually get people to go off smoking...Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
When people stop smoking they can spend that freed-up money on something else, which will eventually also benefit government coffers through tax revenue he says.
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/11/06/11/55/smoking-1026559_960_720.jpg
More from Business
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company
From security flaws to space toursRead More
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king
Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB.Read More
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).Read More
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims
The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.Read More
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here'
Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans.Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town.Read More
More from Africa
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?
Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships?Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future
What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow?Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back
Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.Read More
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.Read More
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption'
Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some normalcy regarding business.Read More
More from Opinion
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'
Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More