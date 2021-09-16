Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Psychological Matters: #WorldSuicidePreventionDay: Suicide – Underrated and Misunderstood
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ancel George - Clinical Psychologist at the Free State Psychiatric Complex and Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health S
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: True Crime South Africa Podcast
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Guinea Coup
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ebrin Brou - Field Producer for BBC News
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect. 16 September 2021 6:24 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Local
ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline. 16 September 2021 4:18 PM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Business
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not bel... 16 September 2021 11:58 AM
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] NYPD police officer jumps from second-storey building to escape husband Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
[WATCH] 8-year-old having meltdown about not wanting to be an adult goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US

16 September 2021 6:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Kalahari
Whole Foods
Kalahari Desert
Oryx Desert Salt
Samantha Skyring
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market USA
oryx
salt pan
Kgalagadi
unrefined salt

Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.
Oryx Desert Salt to launch in Whole Food Markets USA, image supplied

The South African brand Oryx Desert Salt has pulled off a major coup with a listing by iconic US Whole Foods Market.

The salt, mined in the Kalahari Desert, will be on the organic supermarket chain's shelves in the US in October.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Oryx founder and CEO Samantha Skyring.

Skyring explains that the brand logo derives from the close encounters she had with an oryx or gemsbok (oryx gazella) during a 7-day 120 kilometre walk through the Namib desert.

Seven years later a colleague was selling the salt overseas. He didn't want to offer it to the South African market and I saw an opportunity. I wanted to be able to offer South African consumers this very beautiful, unrefined desert salt from the Kalahari.

Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Skyring's product comes from a 50 km² salt pan north of Upington.

Underground is a 55 million ton salt lake. That's fed by underground rivers so it's a renewable, sustainable source and we pump up this 100%-saturated brine saltwater.

Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

It sundries in the Kalahari and because it's 100% saturated, it crystalises... and we harvest it from there.

Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Skyring first became aware of Whole Foods about seven years ago when she started attending international trade fairs.

The multinational chain's customers are looking for natural, organic and quality products which makes Oryx "a perfect fit".

They choose their products very carefully. Whole Foods has always been my dream, my goal and intention. Their consumer is a conscious consumer who is looking for good quality products.

Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Oryx sent over its first container of product in June, with a second following last Friday.

A third container is in the process of being packed up.

It's been a very steep learning curve over the last six months since we got the listing, or a bit longer - since the end of January. We'll just keep up month to month and see how it rolls out... We'll ensure that we're continuously supplying.

Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Listen to this good news interview on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US




16 September 2021 6:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Kalahari
Whole Foods
Kalahari Desert
Oryx Desert Salt
Samantha Skyring
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market USA
oryx
salt pan
Kgalagadi
unrefined salt

More from Business

Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

16 September 2021 7:49 PM

Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'

16 September 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'

15 September 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company

15 September 2021 7:15 PM

From security flaws to space tours

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA

15 September 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king

15 September 2021 11:44 AM

Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog

14 September 2021 8:46 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims

14 September 2021 7:46 PM

The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here'

14 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

16 September 2021 7:49 PM

Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association

16 September 2021 6:24 PM

Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote

16 September 2021 3:40 PM

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice

16 September 2021 3:01 PM

The term of the current Chief Justice, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end on 11 October 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt

16 September 2021 2:11 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public pay their bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomia Ndlovu’s mother defends her in court

16 September 2021 12:49 PM

Maria Mushwana has testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies in crimes going back to 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Damon Galgot's mom calls in to win prize about her son's Booker Prize nomination

16 September 2021 8:31 AM

In a bizarre What's The Question by Outsurance moment, a famous author's mother calls into 702, gets through and gets the correct answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?

16 September 2021 7:50 AM

Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha reflects on administering the coronavirus vaccine on young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus

16 September 2021 6:38 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 85,468 since the start of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko

14 September 2021 2:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'

16 August 2021 6:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout

3 August 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?

3 August 2021 5:30 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout

30 July 2021 12:50 PM

What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

16 September 2021 7:49 PM

Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu

16 September 2021 3:08 PM

Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu

16 September 2021 11:58 AM

Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not believe it will last very long as the governing party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration

15 September 2021 6:00 AM

Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes

14 September 2021 4:15 PM

The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries

13 September 2021 6:38 PM

Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership

9 September 2021 8:42 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro

9 September 2021 2:40 PM

The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association

Local

Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice

Local

ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

Politics

EWN Highlights

FUL to political parties: ConCourt not an umpire for political matches

16 September 2021 7:16 PM

Zondo asks for state capture inquiry's work to be extended again

16 September 2021 6:51 PM

Nomia Ndlovu blames insurance company for registering relative as her spouse

16 September 2021 6:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA