'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
The South African brand Oryx Desert Salt has pulled off a major coup with a listing by iconic US Whole Foods Market.
The salt, mined in the Kalahari Desert, will be on the organic supermarket chain's shelves in the US in October.
Bruce Whitfield chats to Oryx founder and CEO Samantha Skyring.
Skyring explains that the brand logo derives from the close encounters she had with an oryx or gemsbok (oryx gazella) during a 7-day 120 kilometre walk through the Namib desert.
Seven years later a colleague was selling the salt overseas. He didn't want to offer it to the South African market and I saw an opportunity. I wanted to be able to offer South African consumers this very beautiful, unrefined desert salt from the Kalahari.Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt
Skyring's product comes from a 50 km² salt pan north of Upington.
Underground is a 55 million ton salt lake. That's fed by underground rivers so it's a renewable, sustainable source and we pump up this 100%-saturated brine saltwater.Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt
It sundries in the Kalahari and because it's 100% saturated, it crystalises... and we harvest it from there.Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt
Skyring first became aware of Whole Foods about seven years ago when she started attending international trade fairs.
The multinational chain's customers are looking for natural, organic and quality products which makes Oryx "a perfect fit".
They choose their products very carefully. Whole Foods has always been my dream, my goal and intention. Their consumer is a conscious consumer who is looking for good quality products.Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt
Oryx sent over its first container of product in June, with a second following last Friday.
A third container is in the process of being packed up.
It's been a very steep learning curve over the last six months since we got the listing, or a bit longer - since the end of January. We'll just keep up month to month and see how it rolls out... We'll ensure that we're continuously supplying.Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt
Listen to this good news interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Source : https://www.facebook.com/oryxdesertsalt/photos/a.346254845446319/6033757960029284
More from Business
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company
From security flaws to space toursRead More
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king
Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB.Read More
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).Read More
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims
The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.Read More
More from Local
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association
Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect.Read More
IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote
Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.Read More
Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice
The term of the current Chief Justice, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end on 11 October 2021.Read More
Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public pay their bills.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu’s mother defends her in court
Maria Mushwana has testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies in crimes going back to 2012.Read More
Damon Galgot's mom calls in to win prize about her son's Booker Prize nomination
In a bizarre What's The Question by Outsurance moment, a famous author's mother calls into 702, gets through and gets the correct answer.Read More
Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?
Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha reflects on administering the coronavirus vaccine on young people.Read More
SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 85,468 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
More from World
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.Read More
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.Read More
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout
What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?Read More
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game
The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu
Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.Read More
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu
Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not believe it will last very long as the governing party.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration
Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.Read More
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes
The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries
Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.Read More
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More