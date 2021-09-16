SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus





A hundred and sixty-six people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,468 since the start of the pandemic.

Even though coronavirus cases picked up slightly over the past 24 hours, infections are still showing signs of a sustained downward trend.

The Health Department says 4,667 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 869, 202.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 700, 299 with a recovery rate of 94.1%.

The government says so far, 15,447,034 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.