Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?





The number of children and adolescents tested, diagnosed and admitted for the coronavirus increased in the third wave, this is according to NICD which released its COVID-19 numbers on young people under the age of 19.

Children under the age of 19 make up a third of the South African population.

Should this group of people get the coronavirus vaccine?

Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha says a lot more young people were tested for COVID-19 during the third wave and testing positive.

The report also showed that a lot more young people were admitted in the third wave, she adds.

She says there is a vaccine trial by Sinovac on children that started last week.

People have been thinking about vaccinating teens because in the report it shows that cases increased a lot in the 15 to 19 age groups as well as the 10- 14 and we know that these age groups is likely to transmit the virus almost as much as adults. That is an incentive for us to vaccinate that group. Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Senior epidemiologist

