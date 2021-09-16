Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?
The number of children and adolescents tested, diagnosed and admitted for the coronavirus increased in the third wave, this is according to NICD which released its COVID-19 numbers on young people under the age of 19.
Children under the age of 19 make up a third of the South African population.
RELATED: Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine trial on children kicks off
Should this group of people get the coronavirus vaccine?
Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha says a lot more young people were tested for COVID-19 during the third wave and testing positive.
The report also showed that a lot more young people were admitted in the third wave, she adds.
She says there is a vaccine trial by Sinovac on children that started last week.
People have been thinking about vaccinating teens because in the report it shows that cases increased a lot in the 15 to 19 age groups as well as the 10- 14 and we know that these age groups is likely to transmit the virus almost as much as adults. That is an incentive for us to vaccinate that group.Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Senior epidemiologist
Listen below to the full conversation:
