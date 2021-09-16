Damon Galgot's mom calls in to win prize about her son's Booker Prize nomination
In a bizarre moment on What's The Question by Outsurance, author Damon Galgot's mother called in to answer a question about her son.
If the answer is 'The Promise' #702Breakfast listeners were asked to call in and give an answer.
Daphney from Pretoria called in to answer the question, however what was special about her is that
The answer is what is the name of the book written by Damon Galgot which has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize?Daphney, Damon Galgot's mother
After winning the competition, she then tells Bongani Bingwa that she in fact is the author's mother.
Listen below to the full competition:
