'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:41
How Jumping kids is helping amputees
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Michael Stevens - Jumping Kids Director
Today at 14:05
Ntando Mahlangu chats life Post the Paralympics
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ntando Mahlangu - Paralympic star
Today at 14:35
New book - Bait How to Catch a Serial Killer
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Janine Lazarus - Author of Bait
Today at 15:10
EWN: Killer cop's mom testifies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 16:10
KZN recovery update and
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sihle Zikalala
Today at 16:50
IEC of registration readiness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Ekurhuleni deals with billing issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 17:20
Ekurhuleni billing issue continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 18:09
First Rand Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why you should not gamble your retirement or property as you pursue your entrepreneurial endeavors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified financial planner and Life Planning Director at Chartered Wealth solutions
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Damon Galgot's mom calls in to win prize about her son's Booker Prize nomination In a bizarre What's The Question by Outsurance moment, a famous author's mother calls into 702, gets through and gets the correct... 16 September 2021 8:31 AM
Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19? Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha reflects on administering the coronavirus vaccine on young people. 16 September 2021 7:50 AM
SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 85,468 since the start of the pandemic. 16 September 2021 6:38 AM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company From security flaws to space tours 15 September 2021 7:15 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not bel... 16 September 2021 11:58 AM
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
[VIDEO] NYPD police officer jumps from second-storey building to escape husband Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
[WATCH] 8-year-old having meltdown about not wanting to be an adult goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu

16 September 2021 11:58 AM
by Radio 702
Advocate Dali Mpofu

Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not believe it will last very long as the governing party.

Although he only ascended to a top position in politics as chair in the Economic Freedom Fighters' top command, politics has been a large part of Advocate Dali Mpofu's life since he was a teenager when he joined the struggle for freedom.

Born in East London in the Eastern Cape, Mpofu attended Mzomhle High School in Unit 1 of Mdantsane township.

In 1988, Mpofu completed his BProc at the University of Witwatersrand. His studies continued over the following few years and he eventually graduated with his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Today, he is most famous for his role in the EFF, as well as his law career which has seen him have controversial clients such as Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Jacob Zuma, Gareth Cliff and Tom Moyane.

Mpofu sat down with Clement Manyathela on Hanging Out With Clement.

He reveals that his wife, Mpumi, did not leave the ANC as he did to join the EFF and has remained a staunch member of the governing party such that Mpofu knows he'll never be able to convert her over, although he thinks the party is already dead and no longer the hope for South Africans.

It's [leaving the ANC] is a decision that I've never regretted, not even for one second because the ANC was almost part of me as it were. I grew up in the ANC But when I made that decision then, some people - one of the things that make me so proud now is when people come and say 'how did you this so early...' The only thing standing between black people and their freedom right now is the ANC. And until they wake up to that fact and realise it as the obstacle, then freedom will never really be here - it's that harsh. It's not a decision I made easily.

Advocate Dali Mpofu

The ANC is gone, it's long-buried actually. It's just a question of when.

Advocate Dali Mpofu

She's [wife] a staunch ANC. If there's one person that I know I'll never be able to recruit, it's her. I've got all the kids now, so I'm good. If there was an election at home, I would emerge victorious.

Advocate Dali Mpofu

Listen to the full interview below...




Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.

Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration

15 September 2021 6:00 AM

Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes

14 September 2021 4:15 PM

The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries

13 September 2021 6:38 PM

Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.

Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership

9 September 2021 8:42 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.

Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro

9 September 2021 2:40 PM

The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices.

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie

3 September 2021 3:40 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure.

If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health

Local

City of Joburg call centre suffers outage due to cable theft

Local

Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?

Local

'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu

Lifestyle

Nomia Ndlovu’s mother defends her in court

16 September 2021 12:49 PM

Putin says dozens in Kremlin inner circle have COVID

16 September 2021 12:34 PM

WATCH LIVE: ANC outlines its plans ahead of local govt elections

16 September 2021 12:08 PM

