'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu
Although he only ascended to a top position in politics as chair in the Economic Freedom Fighters' top command, politics has been a large part of Advocate Dali Mpofu's life since he was a teenager when he joined the struggle for freedom.
Born in East London in the Eastern Cape, Mpofu attended Mzomhle High School in Unit 1 of Mdantsane township.
In 1988, Mpofu completed his BProc at the University of Witwatersrand. His studies continued over the following few years and he eventually graduated with his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.
Today, he is most famous for his role in the EFF, as well as his law career which has seen him have controversial clients such as Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Jacob Zuma, Gareth Cliff and Tom Moyane.
Mpofu sat down with Clement Manyathela on Hanging Out With Clement.
He reveals that his wife, Mpumi, did not leave the ANC as he did to join the EFF and has remained a staunch member of the governing party such that Mpofu knows he'll never be able to convert her over, although he thinks the party is already dead and no longer the hope for South Africans.
It's [leaving the ANC] is a decision that I've never regretted, not even for one second because the ANC was almost part of me as it were. I grew up in the ANC But when I made that decision then, some people - one of the things that make me so proud now is when people come and say 'how did you this so early...' The only thing standing between black people and their freedom right now is the ANC. And until they wake up to that fact and realise it as the obstacle, then freedom will never really be here - it's that harsh. It's not a decision I made easily.Advocate Dali Mpofu
The ANC is gone, it's long-buried actually. It's just a question of when.Advocate Dali Mpofu
She's [wife] a staunch ANC. If there's one person that I know I'll never be able to recruit, it's her. I've got all the kids now, so I'm good. If there was an election at home, I would emerge victorious.Advocate Dali Mpofu
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Lifestyle
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration
Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.Read More
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes
The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries
Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.Read More
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro
The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More