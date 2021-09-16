'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu





Although he only ascended to a top position in politics as chair in the Economic Freedom Fighters' top command, politics has been a large part of Advocate Dali Mpofu's life since he was a teenager when he joined the struggle for freedom.

Born in East London in the Eastern Cape, Mpofu attended Mzomhle High School in Unit 1 of Mdantsane township.

In 1988, Mpofu completed his BProc at the University of Witwatersrand. His studies continued over the following few years and he eventually graduated with his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Today, he is most famous for his role in the EFF, as well as his law career which has seen him have controversial clients such as Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Jacob Zuma, Gareth Cliff and Tom Moyane.

Mpofu sat down with Clement Manyathela on Hanging Out With Clement.

He reveals that his wife, Mpumi, did not leave the ANC as he did to join the EFF and has remained a staunch member of the governing party such that Mpofu knows he'll never be able to convert her over, although he thinks the party is already dead and no longer the hope for South Africans.

It's [leaving the ANC] is a decision that I've never regretted, not even for one second because the ANC was almost part of me as it were. I grew up in the ANC But when I made that decision then, some people - one of the things that make me so proud now is when people come and say 'how did you this so early...' The only thing standing between black people and their freedom right now is the ANC. And until they wake up to that fact and realise it as the obstacle, then freedom will never really be here - it's that harsh. It's not a decision I made easily. Advocate Dali Mpofu

The ANC is gone, it's long-buried actually. It's just a question of when. Advocate Dali Mpofu

She's [wife] a staunch ANC. If there's one person that I know I'll never be able to recruit, it's her. I've got all the kids now, so I'm good. If there was an election at home, I would emerge victorious. Advocate Dali Mpofu

