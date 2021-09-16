Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt
One of the thorniest issues of the past decade has been e-tolls. There is a monstrous outstanding debt. Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has now asked new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to waive billions in e-toll debt.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage has more.
It has been going for a long time. E-tolls were turned on in December 2013 and it all depends on what figures you wanna look at. What the minister has said is that it is R4,6-billion that Sanral (the roads agency) needs - because they are funded by the state - to make a decision on.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
What we are saying to the minister is this uncollectable debt and in any financial reporting has to be written off and has to be accounted for differently. To beat this drum that this should be paid when it will never be paid is why we say they must get around this and realise it's not gonna happen.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Has the minister been amenable to your suggestions?
Minister Godongwana is new in his role. Tito Mboweni we had written to them, we even had presentations to the transport minister a couple of years ago when they engaged with civil society and all the input we can give to government has been given.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
In March 2019 Sanarl realised that they're not gonna pursue summons, remember we had a court challenge waiting and prepared to go and fight this and they pulled the plug on that. Now you have this situation where they cannot summons, they cannot blacklist because they've taken them outside the National Credit Act .... They've no enforcement mechanisms whatsoever to ensure that the public pays their retail bills.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen below for the full interview...
