'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu





Ntando Mahlangu rose to fame and made South Africa proud when he stopped two gold medals and broke records at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in Japan.

At just 19, this young man has quite a bright future ahead of him in athletics, with many more medals waiting for him to win them.

Azania Mosaka chatted to him about his athletics, family and studies.

Ntando says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.

Everyone is excited in South Africa. It's actually nice to see that everyone is happy and excited and positive - that's nice to see. Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

When I set goals, I really put in the work. Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

Ntando is about to write his matric exams and says he's catching up on work he missed and is doing well.

I'm pushing and trying my best and studying hard, so, yeah, it's going well. I can't really complain... The support structures have been very good to me since I've been back home. Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

Ntando says, although he initially wanted to be a lawyer, he'd like to follow a career path in investment management after his studies.

Having received a bonus for winning his medals, Ntando says he's had to learn how to manage money well and not waste it.

For me, it's very important to learn about how to work with money, which is what I've been learning since I came back from Tokyo Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

Listen to the full interview below...