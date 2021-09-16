'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu
Ntando Mahlangu rose to fame and made South Africa proud when he stopped two gold medals and broke records at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in Japan.
At just 19, this young man has quite a bright future ahead of him in athletics, with many more medals waiting for him to win them.
Azania Mosaka chatted to him about his athletics, family and studies.
Ntando says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.
Everyone is excited in South Africa. It's actually nice to see that everyone is happy and excited and positive - that's nice to see.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist
When I set goals, I really put in the work.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist
Ntando is about to write his matric exams and says he's catching up on work he missed and is doing well.
I'm pushing and trying my best and studying hard, so, yeah, it's going well. I can't really complain... The support structures have been very good to me since I've been back home.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist
Ntando says, although he initially wanted to be a lawyer, he'd like to follow a career path in investment management after his studies.
Having received a bonus for winning his medals, Ntando says he's had to learn how to manage money well and not waste it.
For me, it's very important to learn about how to work with money, which is what I've been learning since I came back from TokyoNtando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Sport
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate
Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.Read More
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal
John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.Read More
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League
The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.Read More
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics
The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.Read More
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things'
The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.Read More
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job
The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers
South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu
Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not believe it will last very long as the governing party.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration
Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.Read More
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes
The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries
Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.Read More
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More