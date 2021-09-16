'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
The ConCourt decides whether the decision to sentence former President Zuma to imprisonment for contempt of court is rescindable? Should it be set aside?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 12:10
Zuma Foudation reacts to ConCourt decision.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperon.
Today at 12:15
President Ramaphosa invites public participation in selection of Chief Justice- What can we intepret from this transperency move?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
Today at 12:37
Home Affairs briefs media on preparations for opening of offices during the voter registration weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tommy Makhode - Director-General at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:41
MEC Maile briefs members of media on energy-water crisis and state of readiness for voter registration.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: 74% of South Africans using loyalty schemes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Fieldbar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Hartman - Director at Fieldbar
Latest Local
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused... 17 September 2021 10:36 AM
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 85,779 as 311 people succumb to virus The Health Department says 4,215 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours. 17 September 2021 6:40 AM
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect. 16 September 2021 6:24 PM
View all Local
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused... 17 September 2021 10:36 AM
Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail? News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application. 17 September 2021 7:40 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Politics
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Business
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not bel... 16 September 2021 11:58 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
[VIDEO] NYPD police officer jumps from second-storey building to escape husband Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
View all Opinion
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu

16 September 2021 3:08 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
2020 Paralympics
Ntando Mahlangu

Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.

Ntando Mahlangu rose to fame and made South Africa proud when he stopped two gold medals and broke records at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in Japan.

At just 19, this young man has quite a bright future ahead of him in athletics, with many more medals waiting for him to win them.

Azania Mosaka chatted to him about his athletics, family and studies.

Ntando says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.

Everyone is excited in South Africa. It's actually nice to see that everyone is happy and excited and positive - that's nice to see.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

When I set goals, I really put in the work.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

Ntando is about to write his matric exams and says he's catching up on work he missed and is doing well.

I'm pushing and trying my best and studying hard, so, yeah, it's going well. I can't really complain... The support structures have been very good to me since I've been back home.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

Ntando says, although he initially wanted to be a lawyer, he'd like to follow a career path in investment management after his studies.

Having received a bonus for winning his medals, Ntando says he's had to learn how to manage money well and not waste it.

For me, it's very important to learn about how to work with money, which is what I've been learning since I came back from Tokyo

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic gold medallist

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Sport

PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate

10 September 2021 5:40 PM

Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

8 September 2021 5:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League

6 September 2021 11:34 AM

The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics

1 September 2021 4:44 PM

The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills

27 August 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things'

25 August 2021 2:07 PM

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job

23 August 2021 3:18 PM

The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

19 August 2021 2:11 PM

South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

17 August 2021 4:16 PM

The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

16 September 2021 7:49 PM

Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US

16 September 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu

16 September 2021 11:58 AM

Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not believe it will last very long as the governing party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration

15 September 2021 6:00 AM

Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes

14 September 2021 4:15 PM

The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries

13 September 2021 6:38 PM

Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership

9 September 2021 8:42 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro

9 September 2021 2:40 PM

The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

