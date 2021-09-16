ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:50
IEC of registration readiness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masego Shiburi, Commission's Deputy Chief Electoral Officer
Today at 17:10
Ekurhuleni deals with billing issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 17:20
Ekurhuleni billing issue continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
First Rand's full year skyrocket with profit after tax up 48% to R28.1 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Sibanye-Stillwater intensifies its presence in the battery material sector by announcing a joint venture with Ioneer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David McKay - Editor at Miningmx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Side Hustle Lessons
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: where does your true company value lie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why you should not gamble your retirement or property as you pursue your entrepreneurial endeavors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified financial planner and Life Planning Director at Chartered Wealth solutions
Latest Local
IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programm... 16 September 2021 3:40 PM
Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice The term of the current Chief Justice, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end on 11 October 2021. 16 September 2021 3:01 PM
Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public p... 16 September 2021 2:11 PM
View all Local
ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline. 16 September 2021 4:18 PM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company From security flaws to space tours 15 September 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not bel... 16 September 2021 11:58 AM
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] NYPD police officer jumps from second-storey building to escape husband Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
[WATCH] 8-year-old having meltdown about not wanting to be an adult goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

16 September 2021 4:18 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
elections 2021

The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline.

The African National Congress (ANC) will launch its 2021 election manifesto in Tshwane on Monday, 27 September.

Its head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing.

The party missed its first deadline to submit the candidate's list for many municipalities it is contesting. Will it make it this time around?

Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia about the party's plans.

I do think this time around they are going to get it [lists] in on time. From what I understand, the party's gone to great lengths in provinces. They're checking if people's ID numbers are correct, checking if the person is in the right ward... I actually think they know what is at stake and I think they will get it right.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below for more...




More from Politics

Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA

15 September 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).

Read More arrow_forward

ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint

15 September 2021 1:50 PM

Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.

Read More arrow_forward

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

15 September 2021 11:54 AM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.

Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

15 September 2021 11:02 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Read More arrow_forward

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

14 September 2021 11:28 AM

Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruling or opposition parties.

Read More arrow_forward

We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

13 September 2021 11:26 AM

The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it have to offer?

Read More arrow_forward

Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs

13 September 2021 11:02 AM

Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary general

Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO

13 September 2021 7:31 AM

SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi

10 September 2021 2:44 PM

This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice

Local

ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

Politics

'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Insurance fraud in SA has surged in last 2 years - Asisa

16 September 2021 4:41 PM

Ramaphosa calls on SA public to help choose next Chief Justice

16 September 2021 4:27 PM

Zuma to know on Friday if jail sentence will be set aside

16 September 2021 4:13 PM

