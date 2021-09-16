ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September
The African National Congress (ANC) will launch its 2021 election manifesto in Tshwane on Monday, 27 September.
Its head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing.
The party missed its first deadline to submit the candidate's list for many municipalities it is contesting. Will it make it this time around?
Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia about the party's plans.
I do think this time around they are going to get it [lists] in on time. From what I understand, the party's gone to great lengths in provinces. They're checking if people's ID numbers are correct, checking if the person is in the right ward... I actually think they know what is at stake and I think they will get it right.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below for more...
More from Politics
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint
Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.Read More
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.Read More
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.Read More
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.Read More
Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?
Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruling or opposition parties.Read More
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan
The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it have to offer?Read More
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs
Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary generalRead More
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO
SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate.Read More