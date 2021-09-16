Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Elections
Local

IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote

16 September 2021 3:40 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
IEC
Voter registration
2021 local government elections
2021 municipal elections
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
COVID-19 vaccine
elections 2021

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa gears up to head to the polls in November, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has emphasised that all South Africans eligible to vote should register to cast their ballots whether they were vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The IEC held a briefing on Thursday afternoon on its readiness ahead of voter registration scheduled to take place this coming weekend.

The country is set to go to the polls on 1 November for the local government elections.

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.

"Vaccination is not linked ot your right to vote. We are implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions at the voting stations, it is not mandatory for you to be vaccinated in order to register to vote," Mamabolo said.

WATCH: IEC briefs media on readiness for voter registration weekend


This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
