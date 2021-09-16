



JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa gears up to head to the polls in November, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has emphasised that all South Africans eligible to vote should register to cast their ballots whether they were vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The IEC held a briefing on Thursday afternoon on its readiness ahead of voter registration scheduled to take place this coming weekend.

The country is set to go to the polls on 1 November for the local government elections.

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.

"Vaccination is not linked ot your right to vote. We are implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions at the voting stations, it is not mandatory for you to be vaccinated in order to register to vote," Mamabolo said.

This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote