IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa gears up to head to the polls in November, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has emphasised that all South Africans eligible to vote should register to cast their ballots whether they were vaccinated or unvaccinated.
The IEC held a briefing on Thursday afternoon on its readiness ahead of voter registration scheduled to take place this coming weekend.
The country is set to go to the polls on 1 November for the local government elections.
Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.
"Vaccination is not linked ot your right to vote. We are implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions at the voting stations, it is not mandatory for you to be vaccinated in order to register to vote," Mamabolo said.
WATCH: IEC briefs media on readiness for voter registration weekend
This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN.
More from Elections
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.Read More
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list
This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government polls across some of its key municipalities.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
Most popular stories on 702 in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These were the articles we couldn't get enough of on 702 in March of the past year.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
More from Local
Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice
The term of the current Chief Justice, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end on 11 October 2021.Read More
Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public pay their bills.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu’s mother defends her in court
Maria Mushwana has testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies in crimes going back to 2012.Read More
Damon Galgot's mom calls in to win prize about her son's Booker Prize nomination
In a bizarre What's The Question by Outsurance moment, a famous author's mother calls into 702, gets through and gets the correct answer.Read More
Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?
Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha reflects on administering the coronavirus vaccine on young people.Read More
SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 85,468 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
Ekurhuleni residents plan to take city to court over municipal bills
Residents in Bedfordview have had enough of incorrect billing issues by the City of Ekurhuleni.Read More