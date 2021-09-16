E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association
An e-hailing driver has related his ordeal from a hospital bed after he was attacked by members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association.
Mulao says he took a client to Thokoza. Members of the taxi association parked their car in front of his and ordered him to follow them to their office. He got scared and tried to drive away.
he has been arrested, we wanna hear of the trial. pic.twitter.com/s13h55bm1n— Mokgwenyana 🤵🏾 (@incrediAsh) September 16, 2021
They took me out of the car and hit me. I am in hospital now. My left leg is very painful, I had an operation on it. They took the spare wheel and everything in the boot and R400.Mulalo- E-hailing driver
💔💔💔What must happen now @MbalulaFikile— Katz (@_Katlego___) September 16, 2021
For how long will the taxi industry be allowed to abuse people trying to earn a living? pic.twitter.com/bSV6RCRuAH
One of the suspects has been apprehended. My oldest child is three years and my youngest is eight months.Mulalo- E-hailing driver
Listen below for the full interview...
