The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Psychological Matters: #WorldSuicidePreventionDay: Suicide – Underrated and Misunderstood
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ancel George - Clinical Psychologist at the Free State Psychiatric Complex and Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health S
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: True Crime South Africa Podcast
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Guinea Coup
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ebrin Brou - Field Producer for BBC News
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association

16 September 2021 6:24 PM
by Tlou Legodi

Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect.

An e-hailing driver has related his ordeal from a hospital bed after he was attacked by members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association.

Mulao says he took a client to Thokoza. Members of the taxi association parked their car in front of his and ordered him to follow them to their office. He got scared and tried to drive away.

They took me out of the car and hit me. I am in hospital now. My left leg is very painful, I had an operation on it. They took the spare wheel and everything in the boot and R400.

Mulalo- E-hailing driver

One of the suspects has been apprehended. My oldest child is three years and my youngest is eight months.

Mulalo- E-hailing driver

Listen below for the full interview...




16 September 2021 6:24 PM
by Tlou Legodi

