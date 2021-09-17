SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 85,779 as 311 people succumb to virus
Three hundred and eleven more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,779 since the start of the pandemic.
The Health Department says 4,215 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 873, 415.
RELATED: SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 706, 293 with a recovery rate of 94.2%.
The government says so far, 15,683,797 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 873 415 with 4 215 new cases reported. Today 311 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 85 779 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 706 293 with a recovery rate of 94,2% pic.twitter.com/XkF1TVjVcL— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 16, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kovop58/kovop582004/kovop58200400228/144846708-south-africa-national-flag-at-medical-surgical-protection-mask-on-black-wooden-background-coronaviru.jpg
More from Local
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application
Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association
Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote
Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.Read More
Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice
The term of the current Chief Justice, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end on 11 October 2021.Read More
Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public pay their bills.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu’s mother defends her in court
Maria Mushwana has testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies in crimes going back to 2012.Read More