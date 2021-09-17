Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?





The Constitutional Court will on Friday make a decision on whether to set aside former president Jacob Zuma 15-month jail sentence.

This comes after the Jacob Zuma's legal team approached the apex court to have his 15-month prison term for contempt of court rescinded, arguing that the sentence was an infringement on his right to a fair trial.

News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives more insight on the matter.

The most interesting part is that the original decision by the Constitutional Court was split and the split was very vocal and very acrimonious. Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist - News24

She says two justices accused their colleagues of unconstitutionally ordering that the former president be found guilty of contempt of court.

I think if that split replicates in the rescission ruling, it is very likely that we are going to see a majority rule that upholds the decision that was made by the apex court. Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist - News24

