Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
The ConCourt decides whether the decision to sentence former President Zuma to imprisonment for contempt of court is rescindable? Should it be set aside?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 12:10
Zuma Foudation reacts to ConCourt decision.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperon.
Today at 12:15
President Ramaphosa invites public participation in selection of Chief Justice- What can we intepret from this transperency move?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
Today at 12:37
Home Affairs briefs media on preparations for opening of offices during the voter registration weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tommy Makhode - Director-General at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:41
MEC Maile briefs members of media on energy-water crisis and state of readiness for voter registration.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: 74% of South Africans using loyalty schemes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Fieldbar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Hartman - Director at Fieldbar
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused... 17 September 2021 10:36 AM
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 85,779 as 311 people succumb to virus The Health Department says 4,215 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours. 17 September 2021 6:40 AM
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect. 16 September 2021 6:24 PM
View all Local
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused... 17 September 2021 10:36 AM
Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail? News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application. 17 September 2021 7:40 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Politics
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Business
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not bel... 16 September 2021 11:58 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
[VIDEO] NYPD police officer jumps from second-storey building to escape husband Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?

17 September 2021 7:40 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Concourt
apex court
15 month jail sentence

News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application.

The Constitutional Court will on Friday make a decision on whether to set aside former president Jacob Zuma 15-month jail sentence.

This comes after the Jacob Zuma's legal team approached the apex court to have his 15-month prison term for contempt of court rescinded, arguing that the sentence was an infringement on his right to a fair trial.

RELATED: Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms

News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives more insight on the matter.

The most interesting part is that the original decision by the Constitutional Court was split and the split was very vocal and very acrimonious.

Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist - News24

She says two justices accused their colleagues of unconstitutionally ordering that the former president be found guilty of contempt of court.

I think if that split replicates in the rescission ruling, it is very likely that we are going to see a majority rule that upholds the decision that was made by the apex court.

Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist - News24

Listen below to the full conversation:




17 September 2021 7:40 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Concourt
apex court
15 month jail sentence

More from Politics

ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application

17 September 2021 10:36 AM

Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

16 September 2021 4:18 PM

The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA

15 September 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint

15 September 2021 1:50 PM

Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

15 September 2021 11:54 AM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

15 September 2021 11:02 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

14 September 2021 11:28 AM

Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruling or opposition parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

13 September 2021 11:26 AM

The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it have to offer?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application

Politics Local

E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association

Local

Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi briefing on voter registration weekend plans

17 September 2021 10:56 AM

'Ebola is defeated,' says Congolese professor who discovered virus

17 September 2021 10:54 AM

Duarte: Voter registration can't happen without reopening candidate registration

17 September 2021 10:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA