Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?
The Constitutional Court will on Friday make a decision on whether to set aside former president Jacob Zuma 15-month jail sentence.
This comes after the Jacob Zuma's legal team approached the apex court to have his 15-month prison term for contempt of court rescinded, arguing that the sentence was an infringement on his right to a fair trial.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms
News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives more insight on the matter.
The most interesting part is that the original decision by the Constitutional Court was split and the split was very vocal and very acrimonious.Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist - News24
She says two justices accused their colleagues of unconstitutionally ordering that the former president be found guilty of contempt of court.
I think if that split replicates in the rescission ruling, it is very likely that we are going to see a majority rule that upholds the decision that was made by the apex court.Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist - News24
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application
Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September
The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline.Read More
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint
Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.Read More
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.Read More
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.Read More
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.Read More
Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?
Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruling or opposition parties.Read More