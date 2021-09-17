ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's rescission application has been dismissed in the majority finding of the Constitutional Court.
Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.
He later filed a rescission application, asking the court to review its decision.
Judge Sisi Khampepe handed down judgment on Friday.
"The majority finds that he failed to show why the judgment was erroneous. Zuma has not met the statutory requirements of a rescission."
While Zuma has been granted medical parole, AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance is fighting the decision by outgoing Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser.
Fraser granted Zuma medical parole despite the medical advisory board saying he did not qualify.
More details to follow.
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application
