'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go
"A woman's place is in the kitchen."
Traditionally, our cultural heritage has not groomed men to be a safe haven for women.
Whether in African, English or Afrikaans cultures, problematic proverbs remain common, normalising the fate of the burdensome life that often befalls women in South Africa.
Is it possible to rewrite these age-old proverbs to make them safer for women and vulnerable groups?
In Xitsonga they say “n’wanuna I n’wembhe wa nava” meaning a man is like a seed he can be with so many women🚮🚮🚮 nonsense nje @TheRealClementM #TheCMShow— Rirhandzu Rissenga (@Rirhandzu01) September 17, 2021
It’s not only idioms and proverbs that are demeaning and oppressive; there are wedding songs that will make you cringe… about a ‘makoti’ coming into the family to slave away @TheRealClementM— MOLOISI (#MrsMilesDavis) (@moloisimabeba) September 17, 2021
@TheRealClementM Not sure if already mentioned there's a Setswana idiom that says "Lebitla la mosadi le bogading" loosely translated "A woman's grave is at her in-laws".You endure come what may.#TheCMShow— KABELO MG (@KabeloMG) September 17, 2021
@TheRealClementM these demeaning proberbs encourage patriarchy. IMO they should be done away with— Elias Nkonyana (@VusinkEli) September 17, 2021
Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the proverbs to be done away with.
There is a saying is Sepedi... which means the purpose of a woman is just to work... and work hard. And it's so disheartening... It is very abusive and they really need to be checked.Sydney, caller
We are so oppressed as women in marriages and relationships, that you are brainwashed into thinking it is your role to make the relationship work, it's your role to make the marriage work. That's how they tried to manipulate us and say 'mosadi o tshwara thipa ka bogaleng'...Mmathabo, caller
Listen to the full chat below...
