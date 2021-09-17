ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Vega Alumni interview
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Warren Lodge
Today at 16:50
The implications of BAT
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sasha Planting financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business.
Today at 17:20
Damon Galgut shortlisted for 2021 Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fourie Botha, publisher for local fiction at PRH
Today at 18:11
Is a basic income grant sustainable?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: 74% of South Africans using loyalty schemes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Fieldbar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Hartman - Director at Fieldbar
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Black health practitioners demand interventions to end racial profiling An interim report released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi earlier this year found that Discovery, Medscheme and Gems had been unf... 17 September 2021 2:31 PM
Nomia Ndlovu says she was coached to say she wanted her sister & her kids killed Ndlovu was back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Friday, where she faces charges relating to the murders of her family member... 17 September 2021 2:00 PM
Burst pipe interrupts water supply to Sandton areas Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says they are organising tankers to be able to give residents an alternative... 17 September 2021 1:21 PM
View all Local
ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are disappointed by the apex court ruling. 17 September 2021 12:46 PM
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused... 17 September 2021 10:36 AM
Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail? News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application. 17 September 2021 7:40 AM
View all Politics
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
View all Business
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi

17 September 2021 12:46 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Concourt
Mzwanele Manyi
Jacob Zuma Foundation

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are disappointed by the apex court ruling.

The Constitutional Court in a majority finding on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application with cost.

The apex court sent Zuma to jail for 15 months after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

RELATED: ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application

His legal team later applied for a rescission seeking the court to review its decision.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperon Mzwanele Manyi speak to Mandy Wiener on the latest court judgment.

The court used words like litigious skullduggery basically saying that the former president resorted to doing as he elected to be absent during those proceedings. And then comes back through the back door and say the court is bias against him by virtue of him not being there.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Manyi says the judgment is three months late and that on its own is a travesty of justice and the foundation believes that justice delayed is justice denied.

He says the foundation is disappointed by the decision by the court.

If you have a court that is supposed to speak with decorum, but then uses words like skullduggery shows that this court continues to be emotional and angry and why would anyone accept the judgment of angry people.

Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

Listen below to the full conversation:




17 September 2021 12:46 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Concourt
Mzwanele Manyi
Jacob Zuma Foundation

More from Politics

ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application

17 September 2021 10:36 AM

Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?

17 September 2021 7:40 AM

News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

16 September 2021 4:18 PM

The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA

15 September 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint

15 September 2021 1:50 PM

Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

15 September 2021 11:54 AM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

15 September 2021 11:02 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

14 September 2021 11:28 AM

Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruling or opposition parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Burst pipe interrupts water supply to Sandton areas

Local

ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi

Politics

'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Not in interests of justice to rescind Zuma contempt order - ConCourt

17 September 2021 3:59 PM

Nomia Ndlovu denies pleading guilty to plot to kill her sister

17 September 2021 3:44 PM

Section27 wins court battle to declare DBE pit toilet plans unconstitutional

17 September 2021 3:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA