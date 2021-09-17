ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi
The Constitutional Court in a majority finding on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application with cost.
The apex court sent Zuma to jail for 15 months after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.
His legal team later applied for a rescission seeking the court to review its decision.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperon Mzwanele Manyi speak to Mandy Wiener on the latest court judgment.
The court used words like litigious skullduggery basically saying that the former president resorted to doing as he elected to be absent during those proceedings. And then comes back through the back door and say the court is bias against him by virtue of him not being there.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Manyi says the judgment is three months late and that on its own is a travesty of justice and the foundation believes that justice delayed is justice denied.
He says the foundation is disappointed by the decision by the court.
If you have a court that is supposed to speak with decorum, but then uses words like skullduggery shows that this court continues to be emotional and angry and why would anyone accept the judgment of angry people.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
Listen below to the full conversation:
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application
Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?
News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September
The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline.Read More
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint
Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.Read More
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.Read More
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.Read More
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.Read More