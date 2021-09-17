ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi





The Constitutional Court in a majority finding on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application with cost.

The apex court sent Zuma to jail for 15 months after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

His legal team later applied for a rescission seeking the court to review its decision.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperon Mzwanele Manyi speak to Mandy Wiener on the latest court judgment.

The court used words like litigious skullduggery basically saying that the former president resorted to doing as he elected to be absent during those proceedings. And then comes back through the back door and say the court is bias against him by virtue of him not being there. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Manyi says the judgment is three months late and that on its own is a travesty of justice and the foundation believes that justice delayed is justice denied.

He says the foundation is disappointed by the decision by the court.

If you have a court that is supposed to speak with decorum, but then uses words like skullduggery shows that this court continues to be emotional and angry and why would anyone accept the judgment of angry people. Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

