The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Vega Alumni interview
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Warren Lodge
Today at 16:50
The implications of BAT
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sasha Planting financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business.
Today at 17:20
Damon Galgut shortlisted for 2021 Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fourie Botha, publisher for local fiction at PRH
Today at 18:11
Is a basic income grant sustainable?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: 74% of South Africans using loyalty schemes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Fieldbar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Hartman - Director at Fieldbar
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Burst pipe interrupts water supply to Sandton areas

17 September 2021 1:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Water
Joburg Water
Sandton
Eleanor Mavimbela

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says they are organising tankers to be able to give residents an alternative form of water supply.

Joburg residents have been without water on Friday as a large number of suburbs in northeastern have been inconvenienced because of an issue with one of the pipes from Rand Water affecting the Linksfield reservoir.

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela

There was a burst pipe in one of the Rand Water lines that feed the reservoir that you mentioned. Most our the southeastern suburbs have been affected by the burst pipe. Rand Water completed repairs last night but they are busy with some valves.

Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water

Our reservoirs do not have capacity at the moment but we are organising water tankers to be able to give residents an alternative form of water supply.

Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water

Listen below for the full interview...




