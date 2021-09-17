Burst pipe interrupts water supply to Sandton areas
Joburg residents have been without water on Friday as a large number of suburbs in northeastern have been inconvenienced because of an issue with one of the pipes from Rand Water affecting the Linksfield reservoir.
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela
There was a burst pipe in one of the Rand Water lines that feed the reservoir that you mentioned. Most our the southeastern suburbs have been affected by the burst pipe. Rand Water completed repairs last night but they are busy with some valves.Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water
Our reservoirs do not have capacity at the moment but we are organising water tankers to be able to give residents an alternative form of water supply.Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications officer - Joburg Water
