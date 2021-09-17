There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls





As one of South Africa’s most decorated and applauded bands of the past three decades, Springbok Nude Girls’ work ethic has never-ever waivered.

This year saw the band signing to specialist rock and metal label Mongrel Records for the release of their new album Partypocalypse, and the last to feature original members Adriaan Brand (keyboards/trumpet) and Arno Blumer (bass). With Blumer and Brand now living abroad, the bulk of the new songs were recorded in 2019 when they were together for the last time.

Produced by the band, Partypocalypse is recorded and mixed by the band's guitarist Theo Crous at his renowned Belville Studios facility.

Band memeber Arno Carstens tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplluged.

The word partypocalypse just came about. It reflects what is happening now in the world. There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic. In the album there is a lot of escapism, it's all about the party. Arno Carstens, Singer-songwriter and artist

Going into the future [our two members who are ovesreas] we might get to play with us again. Through this album, there is a lot of escapism. It is all about the party. We can't let people get a fright that they don't see the original members. We have done shows with David and Sergio standing in. Arno Carstens, Singer-songwriter and artist

Whenever we play in Stellenbosch there is always nostalgia because we started there. Regarding the new label, more than anything else we are looking for a collaboration. We were looking for a label to complement what we are doing. There is quite a good energy between us. Theo Crous, Memeber of Springbok Nude Girls

