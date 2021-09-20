Why investing abroad is your next money move

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back. 19 September 2021 11:41 AM
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours. 19 September 2021 9:03 AM
Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country. 19 September 2021 8:36 AM
View all Local
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections. 19 September 2021 8:16 AM
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it. 19 September 2021 7:38 AM
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto. 18 September 2021 9:27 PM
View all Politics
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Why investing abroad is your next money move

20 September 2021 6:01 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Investment
Money
Neil Roets
Stanlib Kevin Lings
Kevin Lings Chief Economist at Stanlib
stanlib
Bongani Bingwa
Sponsored Content
future of investment
#MakeYourMoneyDoMore
investment markets
Neil Robson
Global Equity
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.

Whether you’re an investor aiming for more certainty, more return or more impact, STANLIB has a fund solution for you.​ The STANLIB Your Money Can Do More podcast series hosted by Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings features experts who will help potential investors navigate and plan for tomorrow, today.

In this episode, Bongani and Kevin are joined by Neil Robson, Head of Global Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments to discuss the risks and rewards surrounding international investments and the best ways to start taking your money abroad.

Listen to the audio below:

The US stock market is up by over 20% this year and investors across the globe are reaping the rewards. With the world in flux — South Africa is no exception — where does an investor find value and the potential for more returns? While South Africa is still a worthy investment opportunity for investors, it would be unwise to miss out on the benefits within the foreign market.

So how does a keen local investor looking to invest his money offshore begin his search when other countries seem just as risky and uncertain — wouldn’t it be safer to invest solely in South Africa? STANLIB’s Chief Economist, Kevin Lings thinks otherwise.

Lings advises investors to look beyond South African borders so that their money isn’t trapped into a limited selection of investments. Yes, the risk is still present in other countries but it grants investors the ability to expose their potential investment to outside opportunities.

When we mention this, people kind of view it as being unpatriotic. That somehow, you’re not believing in the country if you want to take some of your money offshore and that’s not the case at all. It is about simply diversifying your risk.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at STANLIB

Living in South Africa, the advice is ‘don't put all your eggs in one basket,’ try and spread that across the globe and then, critically, get someone who knows what they’re doing to manage that.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at STANLIB

Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ Neil Robson says that South Africa has already integrated into the global economy by using multinational brands like Microsoft, Toyota and Amazon. He suggests that because we already value these companies in our personal consumption, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have them represented in our investment portfolios.

An important factor that would impact an investors choice in a foreign company is Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) principles. Understanding these principles is vital for any investors navigating the foreign market.

Environmental, social and governance are really about thinking about risk from each of those factors. I think, what's changed though is that if you look at it now, people care about what clothes they wear, what products they’re using and how it impacts the environment.

Neil Robson, Head of Global Equity at Columbia Threadneedle Investments

People start to care about [those principles] … Brands care about what you think about them and therefore the companies are changing their behaviours erratically and it's also producing new growth potential.

Neil Robson, Head of Global Equity at Columbia Threadneedle Investment

The world of investment is no longer focused on only investing in companies that seem highly profitable, it’s more about what will last in this ever-changing landscape. Durability, adaptability and potential is the name of the game, but finding the next disruptor, the next Google or Amazon is not the easiest task. Due to South Africa’s limited market, investing abroad helps your chances at finding these gems and benefiting from them.

There are some great businesses, some great investment trends that are just not represented in the South African stock market and you should have exposure to them, whether that be cloud computing, whether that be innovative medical procedures, whether that be some new industrial technology… Anything like that, might not be well-represented in South Africa.

Neil Robson, Head of Global Equity at Columbia Threadneedle Investments

The Hero Fund Solution

STANLIB, in partnership with Columbia Threadneedle, has provided two options for the South African investor looking to go offshore. The STANLIB Global Equity Fund, which aims to provide investors with long term capital growth from a diverse and actively managed range of shares selected from the global stock market. As well as the STANLIB Global Balanced Fund which invests in a diverse combination of global shares and securities across sectors and geographies while maintaining a high equity exposure.

I think that the link-up with Columbia Thread Needle allows you to [Invest offshore] better than the average. To me, it's been a phenomenal success story.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at STANLIB

To find out more about how STANLIB is helping and preparing their clients’ investments for the future, visit www.STANLIB.com/more now!




20 September 2021 6:01 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Investment
Money
Neil Roets
Stanlib Kevin Lings
Kevin Lings Chief Economist at Stanlib
stanlib
Bongani Bingwa
Sponsored Content
future of investment
#MakeYourMoneyDoMore
investment markets
Neil Robson
Global Equity
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

More from STANLIB's Your Money Can Do More podcast

Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?

13 September 2021 5:43 PM

Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future

6 September 2021 12:16 PM

What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy

Local Politics Elections

Is your will valid?

Local

Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo

Local Elections Politics

EWN Highlights

Climate shocks forced over 100,000 to flee home in Burundi: charity

20 September 2021 5:59 AM

ConCourt set to rule in the IEC, DA matter

20 September 2021 5:54 AM

SA’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 86,174

20 September 2021 5:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA