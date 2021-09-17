Black health practitioners demand interventions to end racial profiling
JOHANNESBURG - A group of medical health practitioners have handed over a memorandum of demands at the offices of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) in Midrand.
The group of black health practitioners, under the banner Solutionist Thinkers, are demanding that the council intervenes and puts an end to racial profiling in the sector.
An interim report released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi earlier this year found that Discovery, Medscheme and GEMS had been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud.
Health practitioner and organiser of the march, Nomaefese Gatsheni, said that they were demanding some sort of action from the council while they waited for the final report.
"We are putting our heads on the wall, nothing is going to change, so we really want CMS to intervene. We want temporary or interim intervention," Gatsheni said.
Meanwhile, the Council for Medical Schemes' Mmatsie Mpshane said that they were working to address the issues raised by the practitioners.
"The protest action of today is preceded by several difficult but fruitful engagements between the CMS and Solutionist Thinkers in finding a solution to the dispute over the application Section 59 of the Medical Schemes Act remains a pressing problem."
