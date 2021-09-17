Streaming issues? Report here
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi

17 September 2021 3:49 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Simphiwe Mhlambi

Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome.

Simphiwe Mhlambi has enjoyed great success in his career as a jazz music photographer and continues to expand, but the journey to building it has not been at all easy.

He has worked with virtually all the biggest names in the local jazz scene,which taught him to quickly get over his insecurities.

Simphiwe has faced a number of challenges, which he shares in this week's edition of The Upside of Failure.

He chats to Azania Mosaka about his failures in his career and personal life, and what lessons he took from these failures

Growing up, I didn't have much confidence, I didn't believe that anyone would listen to me...but you work on these things. So you understand that 'Ok, I lack in that area' and you work on it.

Simphiwe Mhlambi, Jazz photographer 

I've had a lot of failures, but time moves, you have to evolve and you have to change and you have to work on your failures or where you lack.

Simphiwe Mhlambi, Jazz photographer 

Listen to the full interview below...




