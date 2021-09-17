SECTION27: 'We hope Limpopo will eradicate pit toilets, learners see justice'
Civil rights organisation Section27 has welcomed the judgment of the High Court of South Africa (Limpopo Division) in the Rosina Komape and others v Minister of Basic Education and Others handed down by Judge Muller on Friday 17 September 2021.
The court has found in favour of the relief sought by Section27, which follows a six-year legal battle to ensure that the Limpopo Department of Education and the Department of Basic Education eradicates pit toilets in that province.
Seven years ago, little Michael Komape died when he fell into a pit toilet at his school in Limpopo.
Section27 has been supporting his family in getting justice and compensation for his death over the years, with the courts ruling in their favour.
John Perlman speaks to Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head of Communications at Section27, about the ruling.
This has been a long, ongoing case and we are feeling vindicated today because learners like Michael Komape are finally seeing justice done.Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head of Communications - Section27
We believe that this is a decisive order. It was a decisive order in the first instance...in 2018. What we are hoping to see now is that the MEC of Education in Limpopo and the DBE comply with this order.Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head of Communications - Section27
