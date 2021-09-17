Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Luthando Dyasop, Author of 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration'
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Luthando Dyasop - Author of 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration'
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Vanita Daniels, Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence [NPO]
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Vanita Daniels - Administrative Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
SECTION27: 'We hope Limpopo will eradicate pit toilets, learners see justice'

17 September 2021 4:38 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Michael Komape
Section27

Section27 has been supporting Michael Komape's family in getting justice and compensation after he fell and died in a pit toilet over the years, with the courts ruling in their favour.

Civil rights organisation Section27 has welcomed the judgment of the High Court of South Africa (Limpopo Division) in the Rosina Komape and others v Minister of Basic Education and Others handed down by Judge Muller on Friday 17 September 2021.

The court has found in favour of the relief sought by Section27, which follows a six-year legal battle to ensure that the Limpopo Department of Education and the Department of Basic Education eradicates pit toilets in that province.

Seven years ago, little Michael Komape died when he fell into a pit toilet at his school in Limpopo.

Section27 has been supporting his family in getting justice and compensation for his death over the years, with the courts ruling in their favour.

John Perlman speaks to Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head of Communications at Section27, about the ruling.

This has been a long, ongoing case and we are feeling vindicated today because learners like Michael Komape are finally seeing justice done.

Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head of Communications - Section27

We believe that this is a decisive order. It was a decisive order in the first instance...in 2018. What we are hoping to see now is that the MEC of Education in Limpopo and the DBE comply with this order.

Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head of Communications - Section27



