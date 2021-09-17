'We urge students to vaccinate but forcing them tramples on their rights'





Solidarity Youth says it will not hesitate to take action on behalf of its members against any university that wants to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students.

The statement is in response to reports that the University of Cape Town has announced that it was considering deny students who have not been vaccinated access to campuses.

The youth arm of the trade union says such action comes down to discrimination.

The proposal for the University of Cape Town to implement a mandatory vaccination policy is expected to be discussed during a senate meeting on Friday.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said it was expected that the senate would debate the complex matter fully. He said it was ordinarily the case that any final decision on a matter of policy for the university would have to be a decision of the university council.

John Perlman speaks to Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa and Paul Maritz, Manager of Solidarity Youth.

Clearly, there's going to be a need for each institution to engage with its constituencies and with its structures such as the senates and so on to take on this debate. But we do hope at the end of that we'll have a sector-wide approach that emerges from that. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa

Obviously, we understand the issues of safety as Solidarity did an extensive report on why we think these vaccines are safe and we've encouraged our members to take them, but we cannot get to a point where we say these rights can now be trumped. Obviously, we understand that it's a complex issue but it's getting to point where rights will be trampled... Paul Maritz, Manager - Solidarity Youth.

