'We urge students to vaccinate but forcing them tramples on their rights'
Solidarity Youth says it will not hesitate to take action on behalf of its members against any university that wants to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students.
The statement is in response to reports that the University of Cape Town has announced that it was considering deny students who have not been vaccinated access to campuses.
The youth arm of the trade union says such action comes down to discrimination.
The proposal for the University of Cape Town to implement a mandatory vaccination policy is expected to be discussed during a senate meeting on Friday.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said it was expected that the senate would debate the complex matter fully. He said it was ordinarily the case that any final decision on a matter of policy for the university would have to be a decision of the university council.
John Perlman speaks to Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa and Paul Maritz, Manager of Solidarity Youth.
Clearly, there's going to be a need for each institution to engage with its constituencies and with its structures such as the senates and so on to take on this debate. But we do hope at the end of that we'll have a sector-wide approach that emerges from that.Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa
Obviously, we understand the issues of safety as Solidarity did an extensive report on why we think these vaccines are safe and we've encouraged our members to take them, but we cannot get to a point where we say these rights can now be trumped. Obviously, we understand that it's a complex issue but it's getting to point where rights will be trampled...Paul Maritz, Manager - Solidarity Youth.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166234432_the-patient-does-not-agree-to-put-the-vaccine-vaccination-anti-vaccination.html?vti=o5tau0jffhvlyaz27g-1-1
More from Local
SECTION27: 'We hope Limpopo will eradicate pit toilets, learners see justice'
Section27 has been supporting Michael Komape's family in getting justice and compensation after he fell and died in a pit toilet over the years, with the courts ruling in their favour.Read More
Black health practitioners demand interventions to end racial profiling
An interim report released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi earlier this year found that Discovery, Medscheme and Gems had been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu says she was coached to say she wanted her sister & her kids killed
Ndlovu was back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Friday, where she faces charges relating to the murders of her family members and the conspiracy to kill other relatives for insurance money.Read More
Burst pipe interrupts water supply to Sandton areas
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says they are organising tankers to be able to give residents an alternative form of water supply.Read More
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application
Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 85,779 as 311 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says 4,215 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association
Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect.Read More