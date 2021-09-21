National Skills Conference promotes innovation and digitalisation for the future
The Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande will officially open the HYBRID National Skills Conference 2021.
The conference is hosted by the National Skills Authority (NSA) under the theme “Promoting innovation and digitalisation in the skills development ecosystem and contributing towards a responsive future of inclusive growth.”
Various stakeholders ranging from Post-School Education and Training Sector (PSET) – public and private institutions, business, labour, community constituencies, government departments, provinces, international counterparts will form part of the participants and delegates at the conference to ensure high-level discussion and maximum stakeholder participation.
The National Skills Conference will take place from 28 to 29 September 2021.
The objectives of the conference are as follows:
-
Strengthening collaborations (public/private/international) that seek to enhance modern, high quality and agile skills development systems
-
To review future skills in the world of work
-
To review the skills of the future: Is it all digital or are there other skills that are needed to empower young people?
-
To align with the National Digital and Future Skills Strategy
-
To review the implementation of the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP)
-
Provide social partners with a platform to pledge support and commitment to implement the plan
-
Create a platform for skills development stakeholders to highlight their organisations and to disseminate information
-
Highlight the importance of the skills development ecosystem and all its parts
For more information, visit www.nationalskillsauthority.org.za or follow @NationalskillsAuthority on Facebook and @SkillsAuthority on Twitter.
