SA records 3, 648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to virus





One hundred and seventy-three more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85, 952 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department says 3, 648 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 877, 063.

RELATED: SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 85,779 as 311 people succumb to virus

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 714, 565 with a recovery rate of 94.4%.

The government says so far, 15,913,116 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.