Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60 Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer reflects on the report. 18 September 2021 8:12 AM
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday. 18 September 2021 7:28 AM
SA records 3, 648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities bring the death toll to 85, 952 since the beginning of the pandemic. 18 September 2021 6:55 AM
View all Local
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are disappointed by the apex court ruling. 17 September 2021 12:46 PM
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused... 17 September 2021 10:36 AM
View all Politics
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
View all Business
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Elections

ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA

18 September 2021 7:28 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Independent Electoral Commission
Voter registration
2021 local government elections
elections 2021

There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The voter registration weekend kicks off on Saturday at more than 23,000 sites across South Africa.

ALSO READ: - JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ANC in government is a walking contradiction - South Africa’s ANC in dire straits ahead of local poll - IEC hoping more young people will register to vote this weekend

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said it had recruited and trained just under 50,000 people to ensure the two-day process ran as smoothly as possible.

For the first time, the IEC will use new generation equipment to ensure the immediate and accurate capture of data on the voters roll.

There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the IEC hoped to increase this to 26 million by Monday when Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will proclaim 1 November as the election date.

READY FOR ACTION

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi said they were well prepared.

“We can say as a matter of confidence that we are ready to receive potential voters in all 23,151 voting stations across the country.”

In the country's economic hub, Cooperative Governance Minister Lebogang Maile urged people to register, saying “Gauteng has 2,815 voting stations, including 271 temporary voting stations. We are satisfied with the IEC’s state of readiness.”

Registration sites close at 5pm and those visiting stations are required to wear their masks and keep a safe distance to manage the spread of COVID-19.

In the Western Cape, the IEC’s Michael Hendrickse said health officials would also set up vaccination sites at 17 venues.

“It is important to note that this initiative is aimed at the broader health process and the IEC stresses that a voter doesn’t need to be vaccinated in order to register or to vote.”

DELAY DENIED

The IEC had sought to hold the municipal elections in February next year, citing concerns over the coronavirus but the Constitutional Court dismissed its application earlier this month.

On Saturday afternoon the apex court will provide reasons for this judgment, which has led to the Democratic Alliance taking legal action against the commission for reopening the candidate registration process.

The opposition party believes this was done in favour of the ANC which failed to register councillors for 93 municipalities.

PARTIES ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

This weekend will also see political heavyweights and party representatives crisscross the country.

In Gauteng, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lead a delegation of senior party members in a door-to-door campaign in several areas in Soweto. They will also hold at least two community meetings.

EFF leader Julius Malema is taking his campaign to KwaZulu-Natal and his stop will include Phoenix where acts of vigilantism, fuelled by racial profiling, left 36 people dead in July.

The DA's John Steenhuisen will focus his attention on the Western Cape while his former colleague, Herman Mashaba, who has since formed Action SA - will be bring his campaign to Johannesburg.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA




18 September 2021 7:28 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Independent Electoral Commission
Voter registration
2021 local government elections
elections 2021

More from Local

New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60

18 September 2021 8:12 AM

Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer reflects on the report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 3, 648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to virus

18 September 2021 6:55 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities bring the death toll to 85, 952 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We urge students to vaccinate but forcing them tramples on their rights'

17 September 2021 5:21 PM

Solidarity Youth says they understand that a proposal for the University of Cape Town to implement a mandatory vaccination policy is a complex issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SECTION27: 'We hope Limpopo will eradicate pit toilets, learners see justice'

17 September 2021 4:38 PM

Section27 has been supporting Michael Komape's family in getting justice and compensation after he fell and died in a pit toilet over the years, with the courts ruling in their favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black health practitioners demand interventions to end racial profiling

17 September 2021 2:31 PM

An interim report released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi earlier this year found that Discovery, Medscheme and Gems had been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomia Ndlovu says she was coached to say she wanted her sister & her kids killed

17 September 2021 2:00 PM

Ndlovu was back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Friday, where she faces charges relating to the murders of her family members and the conspiracy to kill other relatives for insurance money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burst pipe interrupts water supply to Sandton areas

17 September 2021 1:21 PM

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says they are organising tankers to be able to give residents an alternative form of water supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application

17 September 2021 10:36 AM

Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 85,779 as 311 people succumb to virus

17 September 2021 6:40 AM

The Health Department says 4,215 new cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert

18 September 2021 9:00 AM

#702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi

17 September 2021 12:46 PM

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are disappointed by the apex court ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application

17 September 2021 10:36 AM

Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?

17 September 2021 7:40 AM

News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

16 September 2021 4:18 PM

The ANC is kicking its candidate lists process into high gear to make sure they meet the IEC's deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA

15 September 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint

15 September 2021 1:50 PM

Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

15 September 2021 11:54 AM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

15 September 2021 11:02 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote

16 September 2021 3:40 PM

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch

10 September 2021 1:54 PM

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list

31 August 2021 2:23 PM

This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government polls across some of its key municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most popular stories on 702 in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

19 December 2019 10:05 AM

These were the articles we couldn't get enough of on 702 in March of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF

5 December 2019 8:56 AM

The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'

25 August 2019 3:20 PM

The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 8:35 PM

There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60

Local

ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA

Local Politics Elections

'We urge students to vaccinate but forcing them tramples on their rights'

Local

EWN Highlights

Zuma instructs legal team to challenge his imprisonment

18 September 2021 1:04 PM

Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

18 September 2021 11:55 AM

Ramaphosa: I didn’t take the decision to grant Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

18 September 2021 11:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA