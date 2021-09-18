New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60





A new study measuring the total amount of energy that people expend as they go about their everyday lives has opposed the idea that metabolism slows in middle age.

The total energy expenditure, adjusted for body size, steadily declines from a peak in infancy until around 20 years of age and then remains stable until about 60, the study has revealed.

Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer gives more insight on this breakthrough report.

This study turns things on its head, as a lot of people have attributed their weight gain to either the lockdown or slowing down of their metabolism with age. Unfortunately, the study shoots that notion out the water. Derek Archer, Director - Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals

