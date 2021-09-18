Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend
JOHANNESBURG - A Mbekweni family is preparing to lay to rest a woman who was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend.
READ: Burned body found at Mbekweni train station identified
Sithobele Qebe appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court in Boland on Friday where his bail application was heard.
Qebe was arrested earlier this month after his partner Siphokazi Booi's burnt body was found at a dump site near the Mbekweni train station.
DNA results confirmed that the body was indeed that of the 27-year-old.
At the time Qebe allegedly killed her, he was on bail after he allegedly assaulted her at his home in White City last month.
Booi's aunt Zukiswa Mohono attended court proceedings and said the family was angry at what had happened to their loved one, apparently at the hands of someone who was meant to protect her.
“It’s as if to him she didn’t have value but to us she had value. The way that he killed her shows that he doesn’t have respect for women and doesn’t have respect for the community as a whole. So, now, for him to ask for bail is unacceptable.”
