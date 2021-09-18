Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest

18 September 2021 4:22 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Service delivery protest
naledi
Campaigning

Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Naledi in Soweto on Saturday afternoon has been overshadowed by a service delivery protest.

Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.

He encouraged those who're eligible to vote to register for the 1 November polls.

Residents from Naledi claim they have been troubled by power cuts for years.

Some have taken advantage of Ramaphosa’s visit to the area today to highlight their frustrations with ongoing rolling blackouts.

A small group could be heard heckling Ramaphosa and used vuvuzelas to disrupt his address.

Ramaphosa however kept his cool and continued to engage with community members.

The disgruntled group went on to accuse Ramaphosa of only wanting their vote ahead of the polls.

“We never said we don’t want to pay. We are gatvol of the ANC,” one angry resident said.

After his address to Naledi residents, Ramaphosa plans to head to Thokoza Park for a public meeting.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest




