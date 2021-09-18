Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest
SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Naledi in Soweto on Saturday afternoon has been overshadowed by a service delivery protest.
Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.
He encouraged those who're eligible to vote to register for the 1 November polls.
Residents from Naledi claim they have been troubled by power cuts for years.
The People’s Parliament 🖤💚💛 #RegisterToVoteANC pic.twitter.com/8D7mlMOuBw— MANGWANYA #RegisterToVoteANC (@AthiGeleba) September 18, 2021
Some have taken advantage of Ramaphosa’s visit to the area today to highlight their frustrations with ongoing rolling blackouts.
A small group could be heard heckling Ramaphosa and used vuvuzelas to disrupt his address.
Ramaphosa however kept his cool and continued to engage with community members.
The disgruntled group went on to accuse Ramaphosa of only wanting their vote ahead of the polls.
“We never said we don’t want to pay. We are gatvol of the ANC,” one angry resident said.
After his address to Naledi residents, Ramaphosa plans to head to Thokoza Park for a public meeting.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest
More from Local
Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend
Siphokazi Booi's burnt body was found at a dump site near the Mbekweni train station.Read More
New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60
Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer reflects on the report.Read More
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA
There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.Read More
SA records 3, 648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities bring the death toll to 85, 952 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
'We urge students to vaccinate but forcing them tramples on their rights'
Solidarity Youth says they understand that a proposal for the University of Cape Town to implement a mandatory vaccination policy is a complex issue.Read More
SECTION27: 'We hope Limpopo will eradicate pit toilets, learners see justice'
Section27 has been supporting Michael Komape's family in getting justice and compensation after he fell and died in a pit toilet over the years, with the courts ruling in their favour.Read More
Black health practitioners demand interventions to end racial profiling
An interim report released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi earlier this year found that Discovery, Medscheme and Gems had been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu says she was coached to say she wanted her sister & her kids killed
Ndlovu was back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Friday, where she faces charges relating to the murders of her family members and the conspiracy to kill other relatives for insurance money.Read More
Burst pipe interrupts water supply to Sandton areas
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says they are organising tankers to be able to give residents an alternative form of water supply.Read More