Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) passes away in car accident
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected mayor Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo has died in a car accident at the age of 46.
News of Matongo’s passing was confirmed by the metro’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase on Saturday evening.
The had mayor spent the day alongside ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto campaigning for the party ahead of the November 1 municipal elections.
Matongo was elected just over a month ago following the passing of Geoff Makhubo from COVID-19 complications.
Previously he served as the city’s Finance MMC and was a long-serving member of the ANC, as well as spokesperson for the party in the Johannesburg region.
This article first appeared on EWN : Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) passes away in car accident
Source : @MatongoMmc/Twitter
