Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Is your will valid?

19 September 2021 7:44 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Death
Estate
#NationalWillsWeek
wills
executor

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks the checks and balances of validating a will.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has heightened people's awareness on death, South Africa this week commemorates National Wills Week.

The Master of the High Court still estimates that 70% of South Africans don't have a legally executable will.

RELATED: A will cannot govern how death benefits get paid out - Momentum

In creating awareness of the importance of having a valid will so that a person's affairs are in order when they pass away, Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse gives a list of what makes a will valid.

The are important points to ensure that your will is valid.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

1: You must be 16 years or older and mentally capable to make a valid will.

  1. You must sign your will at the end of the document. If it consists of more than page then it should be signed at the end of each page.

  2. You should sign your will in the presence of two witnesses over the age of 14 who are competent to give evidence in a court of law.

  3. The witnesses must not be benefit in terms of the will. So they may not be beneficiaries, executors or trustees.

  4. The witnesses must sign the will in the presence of you and each other.

  5. The will must be dated to ensure that the executor of your estate has a clear understanding of the latest will.

Listen below to the full conversation:




SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus

19 September 2021 9:03 AM

The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

19 September 2021 8:36 AM

Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country.

Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo

19 September 2021 8:16 AM

At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.

ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable

19 September 2021 7:38 AM

The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.

Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident

18 September 2021 9:27 PM

Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto.

Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest

18 September 2021 4:22 PM

Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.

Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

18 September 2021 11:55 AM

Siphokazi Booi's burnt body was found at a dump site near the Mbekweni train station.

New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60

18 September 2021 8:12 AM

Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer reflects on the report.

ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA

18 September 2021 7:28 AM

There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.

SA records 3, 648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to virus

18 September 2021 6:55 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities bring the death toll to 85, 952 since the beginning of the pandemic.

