Is your will valid?





Although the coronavirus pandemic has heightened people's awareness on death, South Africa this week commemorates National Wills Week.

The Master of the High Court still estimates that 70% of South Africans don't have a legally executable will.

In creating awareness of the importance of having a valid will so that a person's affairs are in order when they pass away, Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse gives a list of what makes a will valid.

The are important points to ensure that your will is valid. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

1: You must be 16 years or older and mentally capable to make a valid will.

You must sign your will at the end of the document. If it consists of more than page then it should be signed at the end of each page. You should sign your will in the presence of two witnesses over the age of 14 who are competent to give evidence in a court of law. The witnesses must not be benefit in terms of the will. So they may not be beneficiaries, executors or trustees. The witnesses must sign the will in the presence of you and each other. The will must be dated to ensure that the executor of your estate has a clear understanding of the latest will.

