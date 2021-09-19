ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable





JOHANNESBURG - The majority judgment of the Constitutional Court said on Saturday that its order did not require or preclude the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) from amending items in its timetable to enable the holding of elections on 1 November.

As South Africa waits on the court to deliver another judgment centred around the IEC’s disputed right to reopen the elections timetable - that would allow the reopening of candidate nominations – the reasons of last month’s judgment shed some light on this.

It stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable, which was drafted for the original date of the elections on 27 October, stands although the IEC may be able to amend it when “reasonably necessary”.

The IEC insisted that its decision to reopen the timetable was absolutely necessary despite accusations and legal action by the Democratic Alliance among other parties that it was meant to benefit the ANC which had not registered all its candidates by the 23 August cutoff.

The justices concluded that the commission’s constitutional duty was to conduct elections within the constitutional time limit and make them as free and fair as reasonably possible despite its fears.

