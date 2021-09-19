Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon
Local logistics startup Pargo has announced its support and partnership for the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon, an annual event dedicated to breast cancer awareness month.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast, Pargo's marketing head Micheala Gabriel says the company is using its huge network of pick up points in the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon which is taking place on 3 October.
Avon Justine has run the campaign for 15 years, and it is all about raising awareness for the dreaded disease and to get women to have their breasts checked through mammograms and screenings.Micheala Gabriel, Marketing head - Pargo
She adds that all the money generated from the event goes to charities and NGOs that either create awarenss or take care of breast cancer survivors.
To ensure that participants receive their goodie bags, Pargo will be delivering those bags to its pick up point networks. Participants can pick them up at their favourite collection point countrywide.Micheala Gabriel, Marketing head - Pargo
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87603124_pink-ribbon-for-breast-cancer-awareness-female-patient-listening-to-doctor-in-medical-office-support.html
