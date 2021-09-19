



JOHANNESBURG - Today is the last chance that South Africans have to register for the 2021 elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said on Sunday that it was optimistic that the second day of voter registrations would run smoothly.

Technical glitches on Saturday saw new voter management devices offline and voter details could not be verified at some sites.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said, "The commission has taken steps to make sure that the system continues to work without any down time."

While most registration sites across the nation were able to open timeously, service delivery protests also marred operations at over 50 stations.

At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns among the youth about the under-representation of young people on the voters’ roll.

The IEC hoped to increase voter registration among young people during the second leg of the voter registration weekend.

This article first appeared on EWN : Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo