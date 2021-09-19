SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus





South Africa has recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 880, 349.

The Health Department says 164 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 86, 116 since the start of the pandemic.

The government says so far, 15,970,308 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 728, 961 with a recovery rate of 94.7%.