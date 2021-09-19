SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus
South Africa has recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 880, 349.
The Health Department says 164 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 86, 116 since the start of the pandemic.
RELATED: SA records 3, 648 COVID-19 infections and 173 people succumb to virus
The government says so far, 15,970,308 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 728, 961 with a recovery rate of 94.7%.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 880 349 with 3 286 new cases reported. Today 164 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 86 116 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 728 961 with a recovery rate of 94,7% pic.twitter.com/oZFhbMaKbD— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 18, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon
Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country.Read More
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
Is your will valid?
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks the checks and balances of validating a will.Read More
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable
The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.Read More
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident
Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto.Read More
Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest
Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.Read More
Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend
Siphokazi Booi's burnt body was found at a dump site near the Mbekweni train station.Read More
New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60
Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer reflects on the report.Read More
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA
There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.Read More