Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to resolve the ongoing power crisis in Soweto.
Find more election coverage by Eyewitness News
Ramaphosa was in the area on Saturday to officially kick off the party’s election campaign.
He engaged with residents in Meadowlands, Chiawelo, Naledi and Orlando.
The provision of services or lack thereof was the core theme in every area he visited.
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.
They complained about waiting decades for the better lives they were promised.
But Ramaphosa - who switched between several languages in a bid to appeal to the crowds - stuck to his promise that his party was the best choice to continue governing, adding that community level issues would be addressed.
The president is in the Ehlanzeni region in Mpumalanga for Sunday’s campaign run ahead of 1 November polls.
COMMON THREAD
Politicians who visited various communities during voter registration campaigns were met with similar complaints about provision of basic services and desperate pleas for help.
Residents in Welbedacht East in Chatsworth spoke of their years-long hardships, questioning what would change if they voted.
EFF leader Julius Malema made a stop at several areas in Durban to drum up support for his party.
Malema emphasised that his party did not discriminate against anyone and that everyone was welcome.
He made this point to try and clarify that his campaigning in Phoenix was not mere electioneering on the back of recent racial tensions in the town.
Malema is optimistic about the EFF’s chances in KwaZulu-Natal.
The EFF is set to launch its election manifesto on 26 September.
LACK OF REPRESENTATION
Meanwhile, Tshwane youths say there are growing concerns about the under-representation of young people on the voters’ roll.
The first day of the Independent Electoral Commission's voter registration drive in Tshwane attracted only a few young voters.
In Hatfield – a known central university town populated with thousands of young people – have shown indications around voter apathy ahead of the elections.
Many residents flooded local bars and restaurants while, just across the road, a registration station was deserted with no queues and just a handful of voters arriving to register.
Among them was first time voter Nkosephayo Mdaka who said he came out to register to have a say about his future.
Mdaka’s peers who volunteered as party agents said that the low turnout was disheartening.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
More from Local
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus
The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.Read More
Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon
Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country.Read More
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
Is your will valid?
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks the checks and balances of validating a will.Read More
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable
The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.Read More
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident
Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto.Read More
Ramaphosa’s campaign visit to Naledi overshadowed by service delivery protest
Ramaphosa kicked off the party's election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the area.Read More
Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend
Siphokazi Booi's burnt body was found at a dump site near the Mbekweni train station.Read More
New study has revealed that adult metabolism remains stable until 60
Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals director Derek Archer reflects on the report.Read More
More from Politics
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable
The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.Read More
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident
Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto.Read More
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert
#702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus.Read More
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA
There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.Read More
ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are disappointed by the apex court ruling.Read More
ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's rescission application
Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for 15 months by the apex court for contempt of court after he violated the court’s order and refused to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
Will ConCourt rescind its decision to send Jacob Zuma to jail?
News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Zuma's rescission application.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
More from Elections
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable
The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.Read More
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA
There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.Read More
IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote
Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.Read More
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.Read More
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list
This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government polls across some of its key municipalities.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More