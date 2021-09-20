Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo died in a car accident on Saturday following a voter registration campaign trail in Soweto where he campaign with the president.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on #702Breakfast the mayor's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says nothing could have prepared anyone that the life of the mayor could be lost so tragically.

The mayor was a man of action who had already put his stamp in the city emphasising that services must go out to the people. Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

He says the mayor was a person who cared about delivering services to Joburg residents.

