Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo.
Matongo died in a car accident on Saturday following a voter registration campaign trail in Soweto where he campaign with the president.
RELATED: Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on #702Breakfast the mayor's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says nothing could have prepared anyone that the life of the mayor could be lost so tragically.
The mayor was a man of action who had already put his stamp in the city emphasising that services must go out to the people.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo
He says the mayor was a person who cared about delivering services to Joburg residents.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
More from Politics
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane
The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA.Read More
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list
Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list.Read More
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.Read More
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable
The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.Read More
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident
Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto.Read More
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert
#702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus.Read More
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA
There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.Read More
ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are disappointed by the apex court ruling.Read More