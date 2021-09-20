SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list





South Africa is still one of the countries on the United Kingdom's red list for travel to that country, which means that extra restrictions are in place to reduce the introduction and transmission of new COVID-19 variants.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) minister Dr Naledi Pandor says her department continues to lobby the UK government to change the status.

Acting Director-General Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp expresses disappointed by the country remaining on the red list.

We want to open our economy and tourism is very important and the movement between our two countries is extremely important. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Health

We were fairly confident that with the rapid decrease in COVID-19 cases and the rapidly increasing vaccination process, we thought we were on the road to open the country, so we are disappointed. We will engage with the embassy to understand what measures need to change before we are taken off the red list. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Health

