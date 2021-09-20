Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking

20 September 2021 8:56 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral

Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking

Social media is talking after a woman explaining the meaning of famous nursery rhymes goes viral.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




