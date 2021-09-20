Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread has gone viral.
Read the thread below:
Children will embarrass you pic.twitter.com/szcEKr5WMm— Ma-Mhlanga (@Mpumiln) September 18, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
