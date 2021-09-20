



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral

Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread has gone viral.

Read the thread below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: