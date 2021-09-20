'Municipalities and metros must be prevented from profiting from tariffs'
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that it had exceeded its goal of increasing the number of registered voters for the municipal elections on November 1st.
On Sunday, registration at sites came to an end, with hundreds of thousands of residents making their way to over 23,000 stations.
The IEC reported that it registered approximately 1.3 million people during the voter registration weekend, with a quarter of those being new additions to the voter rolls.
Good Party leader Patricia de Lille, discussed how prepared her party was for the elections on November 1st, including what her party would change if given the opportunity to rule.
Good, will govern towns and cities to deliver spatial justice, economic justice, social justice, and environmental justice, which are the key pillars of our election strategy.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
What we're saying is that we need to stop municipalities and metropolitans from profiting from water and electricity tariffs because it's unaffordable for both rich and poor people, so we need to change that structure to lower municipalities' profit margins.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
We are ready for the 1st of November, I told everyone over the weekend. There is a lot of dissatisfaction with local government, and we live in a democracy where people are unhappy with the councillors who are currently serving in their municipalities; those councillors have been voted in, and the only way to get them out is to vote them out and to enable yourself to participate in the elections you must be registered.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
De Lille went on to explain why they will only participate in five provinces rather than all nine.
We are a growing party, come 2024 we will be able to participate in all 9 provinces.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
I had a lot of experience managing coalitions with Helen Zille between 2006 and 2011, and in coalition management, you must always put people first.Patricia de Lille, Leader - Good Party
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
